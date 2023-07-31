Friday, July 28
3:29 a.m.: auto accident, Cavalry Road at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:38 a.m.: vehicle fire, North Pitt Street at West High Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:31 a.m.: vehicle fire, Route 581 east, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
10:26 a.m.: gas leak, Apple Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:46 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Queen Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
2:28 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen Township
4:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford
5:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Corporation Street at Cove Avenue, Newville; Friendship Hose
5:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pipeline Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
5:12 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
5:21 p.m.: wildfire involving structure, Pine Road at East Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
5:37 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Baltimore Road at Milesburn Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
5:44 p.m.: outside investigation, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
6:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Dickinson School Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
6:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Newburg Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:15 p.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
11:31 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
Saturday, July 29
8:45 a.m.: electrical hazard, Central Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Thompson Lane, Dickinson Township; Citizen
4:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Oakville Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell
4:17 p.m.: electrical hazard, Maple Avenue, South Newton Township; South Newton
5:08 p.m.: auto accident, Claremont Road at Post Road, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Pine Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Beale Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
5:23 p.m.: electrical hazard, River Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ridge Hill Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
5:29 p.m.: electrical hazard, Wertzville Road at North Humer Street; East Pennsboro Township; Enola
5:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Schoolhouse Road at Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:56 p.m.: electrical hazard, Nina Alley at Schuylkill Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:58 p.m.: fire police, Slate Hill Road at Valley Road, Lower Allen Township: Lower Allen, Camp Hill
6:11 p.m.: police assist, Hummingbird Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:56 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township
7:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Creek Road at Center Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
7:27 p.m.: outdoor fire, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
8:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:04 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Earl Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:23 p.m.: structure fire, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose
Sunday, July 30
12:16 a.m.: outside investigation, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
3:03 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
4:12 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
6:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pin Oak Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:46 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell, West End
9:09 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Nanroc Drive at Wilson Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:47 a.m.: electrical hazard, Stumpstown Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
12:07 p.m.: electrical hazard, Horse Killer Road, South Newton Township; South Newton
2:07 p.m.: pedestrian struck, South Spring Garden Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:01 p.m.: auto accident, Zion Road at Mill Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Country Club Road at Wynnewood Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.