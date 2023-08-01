Monday, July 31
6:21 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
1:10 p.m.: outside investigation, Lilly Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
4:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Drexel Hills Boulevard, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
5:31 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Citizen, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
7:44 p.m.: electrical hazard, Lambs Gap Road at Haymarket Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:25 p.m.: outdoor fire, Lambs Gap Road at Silver Spring Square Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden