Section of I-81 in Cumberland County to see lane closures starting Sunday night

HARRISBURG — Lane restrictions are scheduled to start on Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area this weekend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that starting the night of Sunday, June 14, its contractor will begin lane restrictions on a 10.5-mile section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle.
On Sunday night, the contractor will begin milling operations. Once that work is completed, paving will begin.
The work will be performed daily from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions for up to four miles during those hours. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures.
This work is part of a $14,770,419 contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch asphalt overlay, and installation of other equipment such as a message sign along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras.
The contractor also will install guard rails and cable median barriers in the middle portion of the road. The cable median barrier will connect to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by February 2021.
Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the movement of life sustaining goods and services.
