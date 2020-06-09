Section of I-81 in Cumberland County to see lane closures starting Sunday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Lane restrictions are scheduled to start on Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area this weekend.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that starting the night of Sunday, June 14, its contractor will begin lane restrictions on a 10.5-mile section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641, West Trindle Road, at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle.

On Sunday night, the contractor will begin milling operations. Once that work is completed, paving will begin.

The work will be performed daily from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions for up to four miles during those hours. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures.