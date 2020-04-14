Second staff member tests positive at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County reported Tuesday that a second staff member at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county said both employees are being quarantined, and no residents have tested positive for the disease.

The county had reported the first positive staff case Thursday, and said they are communicating with residents and families.

In accordance with the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, staff members are following guidance to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.