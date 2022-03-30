Second COVID-19 booster now available at Pa. Rite Aid locations

Rite Aid announced Wednesday it will begin administering a second booster of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals.

Beginning Wednesday, Rite Aid officials said eligible customers may walk in immediately or schedule an appointment at www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler. Flu and other vaccines are also available in-store and can be scheduled via the online scheduling tool.

Customers may receive their second booster dose at Rite Aid regardless of where they received their primary series or first booster.

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster.

Individuals aged 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older may receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster. Eligible adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may also receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.

"Vaccination is critical in the continued fight against COVID-19, and as a proud partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Rite Aid is committed to doing our part to help keep our communities healthy," said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. "To date, Rite Aid has administered over 15 million COVID-19 vaccinations and encourages anyone who hasn't received their primary vaccination series to do so, and to get their booster shots when eligible."

