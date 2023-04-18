Tracy Clements is not about to play games with Keystone FC of Mechanicsburg.

The South Middleton Township woman made her intentions clear when she cross-examined the first witness in a conditional-use hearing that started last week. Testimony is to resume at 6 p.m. May 11.

The nonprofit youth sports organization seeks a permit to put in nine soccer fields, 619 parking spaces, an access road, an office and a storage building on 49 acres at 842 York Road between East Springville and South Ridge roads.

The site borders the backyard and side yard of her property at 820 York Road. As a party in the case, Clements has the right to question any witness called by Michael Pykosh, attorney for the applicant.

She asked Sean Cochran, executive director of the organization, for information on the amount of water and chemicals Keystone FC plans to use to maintain the six grass fields planned for the soccer complex. The project design also calls for the installation of three synthetic turf fields with overhead lights to accommodate night games.

When Pykosh challenged her request for details, Clements told Cochran that any changes proposed for the adjoining lot need to take her property into account.

The conditional-use application mentions that a landscape buffer of dense evergreen trees is being proposed along the property boundaries of the soccer complex to provide a year-round visual and noise barrier.

Opposition

Clements is among the local residents opposed to the permit. In the weeks leading up to the hearing, signs were posted along York Road depicting a flat soccer ball and the words “Deflate Keystone FC.”

Of the registered parties in the case, only Tom and Ann Benjey are represented by Attorney Marcus McKnight III. In the past, the couple has opposed conditional-use permit applications filed for two nearby residential developments.

The soccer field complex has the same storm water run-off issues and underlying karst soil conditions as the proposed Georgetown and Wheatstone developments, McKnight said in early March.

Much of the debate about Georgetown and Wheatstone centered on how drainage from the developments could result in sinkholes and impact the water table supplying the village of Boiling Springs, Children’s Lake and the Bubble.

In its permit application, Keystone FC said it plans to manage runoff from its access road, parking spaces and turf fields using surface and subsurface systems that treat, prevent or reduce water pollution.

“Any sinkholes discovered on-site will be repaired according to geotechnical suggestions, which will help control groundwater entering the water table within this region,” the application reads. The lot is not served by public water or sewer, but Keystone FC plans to connect the proposed office and storage building to a private well and septic system.

During the hearing last week, McKnight asked Cochran whether the development of a soccer complex as a regional tournament venue and sports destination could jeopardize the nonprofit status of Keystone FC under the federal tax code. Cochran had no immediate answer to McKnight’s question.

Traffic concerns

As municipal officials weighing the merits of a conditional-use request, township supervisors have the ability to ask questions of witnesses.

During the hearing, Cochran testified that each soccer field can be temporarily divided into two or three smaller fields to facilitate practice drills and game play by novice players.

Supervisor Rick Reighard asked whether dividing the fields would multiply the number of vehicles coming to the site. Cochran said it would not because it’s the same number of players.

Reighard expressed concern over whether the traffic study goes far enough to gauge the safety impact of passenger vehicles from the soccer complex using two country roads that intersect with a busy stretch of Route 74, or York Road.

“Two entrances are proposed for visitor access on both East Springville Road and South Ridge Road,” the application reads. As the developer, Keystone FC can suggest conditions for the supervisors to attach to the permit approval.

As one condition, the applicant could agree to dedicate to the township a portion of its property at the northwest corner to assist the township with the realignment of the Springville Road/Shughart Road and York Road intersection.

The applicant also suggested paying the township $116,000 to contribute toward road improvements resulting from the additional traffic anticipated by the project. “Said payment shall be paid to the township on a developed per-field basis at the time of land development for each phase,” the application reads.

Keystone FC provided details on the proposed use of the site:

“Hours of operation are typically Monday through Friday 4:45 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.,” the application reads. “Usage of the field with lights, when used after dark, would not last later than 10 p.m. Weekday usage consists of youth teams practicing in the evenings. Weekend usage typically consists of youth soccer games, with Keystone FC occasionally running weekend tournaments. Youth games run during the late summer (August-September) through the fall (October-November). Use of the artificial turf would allow use of the fields in the winter (December-March), but this is very limited. Youth games start again in spring (March-June)."