Schools announce closings for Hurricane Ida
School closings logo

The following area school districts have announced closings or adjusted schedules for Wednesday because of the rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida:

  • Big Spring School District — Closed
  • Carlisle Area School District — Closed
  • Cherub Montessori Center — Closed
  • Cumberland Valley School District — Closed
  • Grace Baptist School — Closed
  • Heritage Christian Academy — Closed
  • Mechanicsburg Area School District — Closed
  • Northern York County School District — Closed
  • St. Patrick's School — Closed
  • South Middleton School District — Closed
  • Trinity High School — Remote learning day
  • West Shore Christian Academy — Closed
  • West Shore School District —Remote learning day
  • Shippensburg School District: Two hours early dismissal on Wednesday, three hour delay Thursday Thursday
  • YBEC West Shore campuses: Closed Wednesday, three-hour delay Thursday
