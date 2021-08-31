Schools announce closings for Hurricane Ida

The following area school districts have announced closings or adjusted schedules for Wednesday because of the rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida:
- Big Spring School District — Closed
- Carlisle Area School District — Closed
- Cherub Montessori Center — Closed
- Cumberland Valley School District — Closed
- Grace Baptist School — Closed
- Heritage Christian Academy — Closed
- Mechanicsburg Area School District — Closed
- Northern York County School District — Closed
- St. Patrick's School — Closed
- South Middleton School District — Closed
- Trinity High School — Remote learning day
- West Shore Christian Academy — Closed
- West Shore School District —Remote learning day
- Shippensburg School District: Two hours early dismissal on Wednesday, three hour delay Thursday Thursday
- YBEC West Shore campuses: Closed Wednesday, three-hour delay Thursday