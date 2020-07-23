School openings hinge on case counts, Pa. Department of Health official warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every region of Pennsylvania has seen an increase in the rate of positive coronavirus cases and failing to stop that could jeopardize the reopening of schools for the fall semester, the state's top health official said Thursday.

In addition, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the majority of counties have seen increases in the number of new cases.

“It’s critical to drive down the case counts now in terms of the rise of new cases in order to prepare for schools to reopen," Levine said during a news conference Thursday. "If we don’t do that now, that would put that in jeopardy.”

In response to the rise in new cases, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration last week imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor gatherings to slow the virus’ spread.

The order closed nightclubs and reduced bars and restaurants from 50% capacity to 25% capacity, while requiring that alcohol be served only with meals. That meant that some bars must close. Some restaurants did as well, saying they would only lose money at 25% capacity.

Wolf's order also clamped down on indoor events and gatherings, reducing that limit from 250 people to 25. Places of worship are exempt.