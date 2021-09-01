 Skip to main content
School delays and closings for Sept. 2
School delays and closings for Sept. 2

These schools and school districts have announced closings or delays on Thursday due to the rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Big Spring Schools — 2-hour delay

Heritage Christian Academy — 2-hour delay, modified kindergarten

Mechanicsburg Area Schools — 2-hour delay

Northern York County Schools — 2-hour delay

South Middleton Schools — 2-hour delay

Trinity High School — 2-hour delay

West Shore Christian Academy — 2-hour delay

West Shore School District — 2-hour delay

 

