School delays and closings for Sept. 2

Sentinel Staff
These schools and school districts have announced closings or delays on Thursday due to the rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Big Spring Schools — 2-hour delay
Heritage Christian Academy — 2-hour delay, modified kindergarten
Mechanicsburg Area Schools — 2-hour delay
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Northern York County Schools — 2-hour delay
South Middleton Schools — 2-hour delay
Trinity High School — 2-hour delay
West Shore Christian Academy — 2-hour delay
West Shore School District — 2-hour delay
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.