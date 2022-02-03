 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

School closings and delays

  • 0
School closings logo
  • Aurora Social Rehab, closed
  • Best Friends Daycare, closed
  • Chambersburg Schools, full remote learning day
  • Cherub Montessori Center, two-hour delay
  • Cumberland County government, two-hour delay
  • Cumberland Valley Schools, remote learning day
  • Harrisburg Academy, two-hour delay
  • Shears Cosmetology School, two-hour delay, modified kindergarten
  • Shippensburg School District, virtual learning day
  • Trinity High School, virtual learning day
  • West Shore School District, remote learning day
  • Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses, two-hour delay
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News