School closings and delays for Thursday, Jan. 20

Here are the school closings and delays for Thursday, Jan. 20:

  • Big Spring School District: 2-hour delay
  • Carlisle Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • Cumberland Valley School District: 2-hour delay
  • East Pennsboro School District: 2-hour delay
  • Mechanicsburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • Northern York County Schhols: 2-hour delay
  • Saint Joseph School: 2-hour delay
  • Saint Patrick School: 2-hour delay
  • Shippensburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • South Middleton School District: 2-hour delay
  • Susquenita School District: 2-hour delay
  • Trinity High School: 2-hour delay
  • West Perry School District: 2-hour delay
  • West Shore Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
  • West Shore School District: 2-hour delay
