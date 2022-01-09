 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 10

Here are the school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 10:

  • Big Spring School District: 2-hour delay
  • Camp Hill School District: 2-hour delay
  • Carlisle Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • Cumberland Valley School District: 2-hour delay
  • Greenwood School District: 2-hour delay
  • Heritage Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
  • Mechanicsburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • Newport School District: 2-hour delay
  • South Middleton School District: 2-hour delay
  • St. Patrick School: 2-hour delay
  • Susquenita School District: 2-hour delay
  • Trinity High School: 2-hour delay
  • West Perry School District: 2-hour delay
  • West Shore Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
  • West Shore School District: 2-hour delay
