Here are the school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 10:
- Big Spring School District: 2-hour delay
- Camp Hill School District: 2-hour delay
- Carlisle Area School District: 2-hour delay
- Cumberland Valley School District: 2-hour delay
- Greenwood School District: 2-hour delay
- Heritage Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
- Mechanicsburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
- Newport School District: 2-hour delay
- South Middleton School District: 2-hour delay
- St. Patrick School: 2-hour delay
- Susquenita School District: 2-hour delay
- Trinity High School: 2-hour delay
- West Perry School District: 2-hour delay
- West Shore Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
- West Shore School District: 2-hour delay