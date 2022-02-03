School closings and delays for Cumberland County for Feb. 4

School closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 4:
- Best Friends Daycare, closed
- Big Spring Schools, virtual learning day
- Capital Area School for the Arts Charter School, virtual learning day
- Chambersburg Schools, full remote learning day
- Cherub Montessori Center, two-hour delay
- Cumberland County government, two-hour delay
- Cumberland Valley Schools, remote learning day
- Fredricksen Library, opening at 1 p.m.
- Harrisburg Academy, two-hour delay
- Shears Cosmetology School, two-hour delay, modified kindergarten
- Shippensburg School District, virtual learning day
- State offices, governor's jurisdiction, three-hour delay
- Trinity High School, virtual learning day
- West Shore School District, remote learning day
- Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses, two-hour delay