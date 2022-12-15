 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

School closings and delays for Cumberland County for Dec. 15

  • Updated
School closings logo

School closings and delays for Thursday, Dec. 15:

  • Big Spring Schools - remote learning day
  • Carlisle Area School District - remote learning day
  • Cumberland Perry AVTS - closed
  • Cumberland Valley School District - remote learning day
  • Dickinson College - Staff 2-hour delay, Children's Center opens 10 a.m.
  • East Pennsboro Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Mechanicsburg Area School District - closed
  • Northern York School District - closed
  • Shippensburg University - Essential Personnel Should Report
  • South Middleton School District - closed
  • St. Joseph's School (Mechanicsburg) - closed
  • St. Patrick's School (Carlisle) - closed
  • Susquenita School District - remote learning day
  • Trinity High School - closed
  • West Shore Christian Academy - closed
  • West Shore School District - remote learning day

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

