School closings and delays for Cumberland County for Dec. 15

School closings and delays for Thursday, Dec. 15:
- Big Spring Schools - remote learning day
- Carlisle Area School District - remote learning day
- Cumberland Perry AVTS - closed
- Cumberland Valley School District - remote learning day
- Dickinson College - Staff 2-hour delay, Children's Center opens 10 a.m.
- East Pennsboro Schools - 2-hour delay
- Mechanicsburg Area School District - closed
- Northern York School District - closed
- Shippensburg University - Essential Personnel Should Report
- South Middleton School District - closed
- St. Joseph's School (Mechanicsburg) - closed
- St. Patrick's School (Carlisle) - closed
- Susquenita School District - remote learning day
- Trinity High School - closed
- West Shore Christian Academy - closed
- West Shore School District - remote learning day
