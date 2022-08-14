Schedule: Cumberland Ag Expo opens Tuesday in Newville

Sentinel Staff
The Cumberland Ag Expo returns in full swing from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20 at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds at 433 Shippensburg Road in Newville.
Cumberland Ag Expo Schedule of Events 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Exhibit Check-in 7 p.m.: Queen Pageant 6 p.m.: Breeding Goat Show 7 p.m.: Buffalo Mountain Blue Grass 7 p.m.: Draft Horse Pulling 7 p.m.: Little Miss Cumberland Ag Expo
7 p.m.: North Mountain Ramblers 8 p.m.: Barnyard Olympics 9 a.m.: Southern Cumberland Fiber Guild Demonstrations 10 a.m.: Summer Showdown Sheep and Goat Show 10 a.m.: Departure-James Garmen Memorial Tractor Trot 10:30 a.m.: Release of Exhibits 4 p.m.: Admission starts for Tractor Pull ($5 per person, free under 12 years old) 6 p.m.: CVTPA Tractor Pull
Photos: 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo
Tucker Williams of the Cumberland County 4H Horse and Pony Club carries the flag at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo Thursday night at the Newville Lions Fairground.
Wyatt Long, 8, the youngest member of the Cumberland County 4H Horse and Pony Club, rides in his first show at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
Makayla Hoch of the Cumberland County 4H Horse and Pony Club carries the state flag during a performance at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairground.
The Cumberland County 4H Horse and Pony Club performs at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
J.J. Raudabaugh, 7, of Carlisle, checks out a tractor at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
Molly Zook, 7, of Carlisle, stands on a tractor at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
Emma Raudabaugh, 5, of Carlisle, sits high on a tractor at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo at the Newville Lions Fairground.
Sara Fulton of Shippensburg shows her son Evan, 4, how to milk a cow at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
Luke Lemmon, 16, pulls a barrel train with his tractor at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
The Claire Whalen Band performs at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
Claire Whalen sings with her band at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo.
Contestants for the 2019 Little and Wee Little Miss Cumberland Ag Expo
Little Miss - Taliyah Chandler
Taliyah Chandler is 7 years old and lives with her mom, dad, brother and sister. She attends Hamilton Elementary School where she will be going into second grade. Her favorite subject is math. This year she started cheerleading at Hanover Elite Cheer in Hanover where she is on a Mini Level 1 team. She enjoys playing with her friends, going swimming at her Nana’s pool, as well as going to the movies and bowling with her family.
Little Miss - Tatiannah Chandler
Tatiannah Chandler is 9 years old and lives with her mom, dad, brother and sister. She attends Hamilton Elementary School where she will be going into fourth grade. Her favorite subject is writing. Her favorite sports are basketball and cheerleading. She cheers for Hanover Elite Cheer in Hanover where she is on a Junior Level 3 team. This past May her team went to Florida for the D2 Summit and placed 13th out of all the teams in the country. When she is not at cheer or school, she enjoys going swimming at her Nana’s pool, as well as going to the movies and bowling with her family.
Little Miss - Maleah Krall
Maleah Krall, 8, is the daughter of Derek and Jessica Krall of Shippensburg. She has three sisters, two brothers and a fish named Sprinkles. Maleah attends James Burd Elementary where she will be in second grade this fall. While in school Maleah has received awards for having perfect attendance and for being of good character. On Sundays, Maleah attends Grand Point Church Shippensburg and enjoys being a part of the Kids Point Ministry. Maleah enjoys singing, dancing, making crafts and helping in the kitchen. She also enjoys spending time outdoors playing, swimming, camping and jumping on the trampoline. When she grows up, Maleah wants to be a veterinarian. Maleah would like to thank her sponsor, Cumberland Valley Grange, for giving her this opportunity.
Little Miss - Delania Rowles
Delania Rowles is 9 years old and is going into fourth grade at Shippensburg Area Intermediate School this fall. Her parents are Randy and Jamie Rowles and she has an older brother, D'Artagnan, and a younger sister, Devona. She is in a youth bowling league at Lincoln Lanes Bowling Center in Fayetteville. She plays softball for Southampton Park Rec 8U Renegades. She just bridged over to Juniors in Girl Scouts Troop 80613 at Grace United Church of Christ. She takes ballet, tap and acrobats at Dance Academy XIV in Shippensburg. She likes to spend time with family and friends and loves it when they travel. She would like to thank Donnie at Bauserman's Barbershop.
Wee Little Miss - Breelyn Haulman
Breelyn Haulman — or Bree as she is called by friends and family — is 6 years old and will be going in to first grade. She lives in Carlisle with her mom Danielle, her father, Jeff, and little sister, Taytum. She cheers for USA Stars cheer and dance and loves it. Breelyn has been cheering since she was 3. She loves to swim and play outside with her sister and cousins. When she is not at cheer or outside playing, she loves watching movies. Her favorite movies are the Disney Descendants series and her favorite character is Dizzy.
Wee Little Miss - Taytum Haulman
Taytum Haulman — or Tate as friends and family call her — is 4 years old and starting Head Start this year and is excited to go to school. She lives in Carlisle with mom, Danielle, her dad, Jeff, and her older sister, Breelyn who is also in the pageant. She loves to cheer like her big sister and just made the tiny team at the USA Stars cheer and dance. When she is not at the cheer gym she loves swimming at her nana and pappy’s or playing on the trampoline with her sister and cousins. When she is not outside playing she loves watching movies and has Disney Zombies on repeat and can sing every song.
Wee Little Miss - Bridgett Krall
Bridgett Krall, 5, is the daughter of Derek and Jessica Krall of Shippensburg. She has three older sisters, one older brother and one younger brother. This August, she will start kindergarten at James Burd Elementary where she hopes to make lots of new friends. Bridgett enjoys coloring, painting and building with Legos. She also enjoys going for walks, playing outside on her trampoline and singing while in the car. On Sundays, Bridgett attends Grand Point Church Shippensburg and is excited to have moved up to the "big kids" class. When she grows up, Bridgett hopes to be a doctor. She would like to thank her sponsor, Cumberland Valley Grange, for giving her this opportunity.
Wee Little Miss - Nora Louise Predix
Nora Louise Predix is 5 years old and going into first grade at Newville Elementary school. She is the daughter of Matthew and Danielle Predix, and the oldest of three children. Her hobbies include art, fishing, cooking, singing, catching fireflies and helping her uncle in the barn feeding and watering the animals, mucking stalls and taking tractor rides. She loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian or a doctor when she grows up. She is the youngest member of the Mifflin Grange, and wants to be the master when she is old enough. She loves church and attends the Plainfield First Church of God. When she is not in school, she spends as much of her time outside as possible. She likes to learn about plants, especially the ones that are safe to eat, and can heal you when you are sick. She is a friend to all things creepy and crawly, and enjoys rescuing worms, touching reptiles and bringing home all manner of oddities. Her love is boundless and her heart is big enough for all of God’s creatures, and everyone she meets.
