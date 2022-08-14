 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schedule: Cumberland Ag Expo opens Tuesday in Newville

2019 Cumberland Ag Expo

Emma Raudabaugh, 5, of Carlisle, sits high on a tractor at the 2019 Cumberland Ag Expo  at the Newville Lions Fairground.

 Curt Werner, For The Sentinel

The Cumberland Ag Expo returns in full swing from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20 at the Newville Lions Fairgrounds at 433 Shippensburg Road in Newville.

Cumberland Ag Expo Schedule of Events

Tuesday, Aug. 16

  • 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Exhibit Check-in
  • 7 p.m.: Queen Pageant

Wednesday, Aug. 17

  • 6 p.m.: Breeding Goat Show
  • 7 p.m.: Buffalo Mountain Blue Grass

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • 7 p.m.: Draft Horse Pulling
  • 7 p.m.: Little Miss Cumberland Ag Expo

Friday, Aug. 19

  • 7 p.m.: North Mountain Ramblers
  • 8 p.m.: Barnyard Olympics

People are also reading…

Saturday, Aug. 20

  • 9 a.m.: Southern Cumberland Fiber Guild Demonstrations
  • 10 a.m.: Summer Showdown Sheep and Goat Show
  • 10 a.m.: Departure-James Garmen Memorial Tractor Trot
  • 10:30 a.m.: Release of Exhibits
  • 4 p.m.: Admission starts for Tractor Pull ($5 per person, free under 12 years old)
  • 6 p.m.: CVTPA Tractor Pull
