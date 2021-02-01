Scaled-back Ice Art Fest returns to downtown Carlisle this weekend

The Ice Art Festival returns to Carlisle with more than 50 ice sculptures in a modified event designed for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5th Annual UPMC Ice Art Festival in Downtown Carlisle will be held Feb 5-7. Hosted by the Downtown Carlisle Association, the event begins with unveiling of the UPMC Pinnacle throne at 5 p.m. Friday. At the same time, volunteers will unveil all the ice sculptures, including the Ice Bar at the Comfort Suites, which will sell drink specials and appetizers.

The festival will look different from its previous incarnations.

“Life is different now, so when we plan our events, we have to ensure we are still following all health and safety guidelines when it comes to activities. Food trucks have been eliminated to encourage people to patronize our restaurants, and we are not hosting any indoor entertainment activities. But there will still be favorites like the Diamond Dig and the Ice Bar,” said Glenn White, executive director of LoveCarlisle, in a news release.

Sculptures will be placed in front of their sponsoring businesses with at least 20 feet between each sculpture. A map showing the locations of the sculptures will be available by scanning the QR code at any of the sculptures or posters around town.

