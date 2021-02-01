Scaled-back Ice Art Fest returns to downtown Carlisle this weekend

The Ice Art Festival returns to Carlisle with more than 50 ice sculptures in a modified event designed for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5th Annual UPMC Ice Art Festival in Downtown Carlisle will be held Feb 5-7. Hosted by the Downtown Carlisle Association, the event begins with unveiling of the UPMC Pinnacle throne at 5 p.m. Friday. At the same time, volunteers will unveil all the ice sculptures, including the Ice Bar at the Comfort Suites, which will sell drink specials and appetizers.
The festival will look different from its previous incarnations.
“Life is different now, so when we plan our events, we have to ensure we are still following all health and safety guidelines when it comes to activities. Food trucks have been eliminated to encourage people to patronize our restaurants, and we are not hosting any indoor entertainment activities. But there will still be favorites like the Diamond Dig and the Ice Bar,” said Glenn White, executive director of LoveCarlisle, in a news release.
Sculptures will be placed in front of their sponsoring businesses with at least 20 feet between each sculpture. A map showing the locations of the sculptures will be available by scanning the QR code at any of the sculptures or posters around town.
The Diamond Dig at Marjorie’s Gems returns this year with the chance to win a 14-carat gold, .75 mine-cut diamond ring. Rather than a dig, the ring will be raffled this year. Only 100 tickets will be available. Tickets are onsale now and cost $20 each. The winner will be selected live on Facebook at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Benchfield Farms will offer carriage rides from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Private carriage rides cost $25 per family or group consisting of 4-6 adults and children. Other rides are $5 per person over the age of four and free for those 3 and younger. Reservations are not required but are recommended. Reservations can be made through the Benchfield Farms Facebook page, by email at benchfieldfarms@comcast.net or by calling or texting Traci at 717-448-8464.
Two new businesses will hold grand openings and ribbon-cuttings Saturday. At 10 a.m., Suds & Kisses at 201 N. Hanover St. will celebrate its grand opening by giving the first 50 visitors a goody bag. The shop will remain open until 5 p.m.
Thrivent Financial will hold its ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. at 35 E. High St. Visitors can stop by to celebrate and pick-up a Hot Cocoa to Go-Go, check out the ice sculpture and donate to the YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
Square Bean will sell souvenir mugs of coffee, hot cocoa or chai tea at 25 W. High St. Visitors can by a $5 mug and get brewed coffee for $1 or hot chocolate or chai tea for $2.
A digital scavenger hunt will give visitors the chance to win a $10 gift certificate to a participating downtown business. The hunt starts Friday and ends Sunday. To access the scavenger hunt, scan the QR code on the Ice Fest posters.
Some downtown businesses will offer special discounts and events as part of the event.
For more information, visit iceartfest.com.
