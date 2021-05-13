 Skip to main content
Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township to reopen Friday
Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township to reopen Friday

Sample Bridge construction

This February 2021 photo shows construction at Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township.

 courtesy of Cumberland County

Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township will reopen Friday afternoon to vehicles.

Cumberland County announced Thursday that county commissioners and Silver Spring Township supervisors will hold a ribbon-cutting at the bridge Friday morning. The bridge, which connects the Carlisle Pike to Wertzville Road, will remain open until 2 p.m. for pedestrian traffic, before it opens after 2 to vehicles.

Construction of the new bridge began in April 2020, and it has two 11-foot lanes, two 4-foot shoulders and a 5-foot pedestrian sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.

The new bridge has no weight restrictions and is expected to carry about 800 vehicles per day.

The Sample Bridge replacement project is one of the last in Cumberland County's Bridge Capital Improvement program. The county is close to finishing work on Kunkle Bridge in South Middleton Township and Ramp Bridge in Hopewell Township.

