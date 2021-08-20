Sadler to offer third dose of Moderna COVID vaccine to immunocompromised

Sadler Health Center is offering a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to certain at-risk patients, consistent with federal guidance issued last week.
Sadler, a community health clinic with locations in Carlisle and Loysville, will offer additional doses to patients who are immunocompromised under guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Aug. 13.
Eligible patients include people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
The CDC directive currently deals only with the two-dose mRNA vaccines — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna treatments. Patients should receive a third dose of the same vaccine, although one may be substituted for the other if doses are unavailable or if the product given for the first two doses is unknown, Sadler advises.
The third dose should be administered at least four weeks after the patient received their second dose.
Sadler advises patients to talk to their health care provider about their medical condition and if a third dose is appropriate for them. Patients can schedule a third dose appointment online at sadlerhealth.org or by calling 717-218-6670. Walk-ins are also welcomed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
Sadler is a federally qualified health center, meaning it receives special support through federal Medicare and Medicaid programs to provide community health services, particularly to the disadvantaged.
A third dose of the vaccine is technically different from a “booster” dose, according to the CDC’s advisory. A third dose is for those who may not have had a strong enough immune response after receiving their initial two doses and for whom a third dose may provide stronger protection against COVID-19.
Booster shots are additional doses given to those whose immune response have weakened over time, and are intended for a wider swath of the population.
Preliminary studies, according to the CDC’s bulletin, indicate that immunocompromised people represent a large portion of severe “breakthrough” cases in which a person becomes ill with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
Immunocompromised patients represent 40% to 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases during the current COVID-19 surge, according to the CDC, citing some early results with small sample sizes.
Similarly, early results indicate that in some cases, those individuals’ vaccine efficacy improves if given a third dose, according to the CDC. Side effects reported from the third dose are thus far similar to side effects from the initial two doses, most often pain at the injection site and fatigue, with serious side effects still extremely rare.
The CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18 that booster shots are expected to be offered for anyone who received their second dose eight or more months ago. Distribution of booster shots is expected to begin Sept. 20.
Third doses and booster shots for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are still being researched, with recommendations expected in the coming weeks, the CDC said.
