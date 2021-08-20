Sadler to offer third dose of Moderna COVID vaccine to immunocompromised

The third dose should be administered at least four weeks after the patient received their second dose.

Sadler advises patients to talk to their health care provider about their medical condition and if a third dose is appropriate for them. Patients can schedule a third dose appointment online at sadlerhealth.org or by calling 717-218-6670. Walk-ins are also welcomed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

Sadler is a federally qualified health center, meaning it receives special support through federal Medicare and Medicaid programs to provide community health services, particularly to the disadvantaged.

A third dose of the vaccine is technically different from a “booster” dose, according to the CDC’s advisory. A third dose is for those who may not have had a strong enough immune response after receiving their initial two doses and for whom a third dose may provide stronger protection against COVID-19.

Booster shots are additional doses given to those whose immune response have weakened over time, and are intended for a wider swath of the population.