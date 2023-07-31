Sadler Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week with an event Aug. 9 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

The annual event will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by Sadler. This year it falls before the opening of Sadler's new facility on the West Shore later this year.

Sadler provides comprehensive primary care, dental care and behavior health services to those who are underinsured or uninsured in the community, and National Health Center Week helps raise awareness and highlights the services these types of centers provide to communities.

This year's theme is "A Roadmap to a Healthier You" and will feature vendors and tables with Sadler's different departments, offering free screenings to the community.

The event is rain or shine and sponsored by UPMC, LabCorp and Kidney Care Center. It will also feature games, a petting zoo and food from B&L Dogz and Sarah's Creamery Ice Cream Truck.