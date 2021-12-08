Sadler Health Center receives state grant for planned Hampden Township branch center

Sadler Health Center has received a $2 million state grant toward its project to open an additional medical center in Hampden Township.

The nonprofit health care provider was awarded funding in the latest round of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for its plan to renovate a property at 5210 East Trindle Road, located just east of Mechanicsburg borough, into a new community health facility.

Total cost of the project is estimated at $6.5 million, according to Laurel Spagnolo, Sadler’s director of development and community engagement. Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with the facility opening in the first quarter of 2023, Spagnolo said.

With roots going back to the 1920s, Sadler operates health centers in downtown Carlisle and in Loysville, Perry County. Sadler is a Federally Qualified Health Center, receiving additional support through Medicare and Medicaid for providing community health services.

Once fully operational, the 21,800-square-foot Hampden Township center will allow Sadler to serve an additional 8,000 patients with pediatric and adult primary care, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse and insurance enrollment assistance.

Sadler’s leadership cited ongoing health care disparities in Cumberland County, many of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the primary driver of the decision to add a third location.

Medicaid enrollment in October 2021, the most recent data point published by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, was 19.5% higher than in October 2019, the same month pre-pandemic, with nearly 3.4 million Pennsylvanians enrolled in medical assistance.

Cumberland County has had the highest jump of Medicaid enrollment during COVID-19 of any county in the state, at 31.5%, with nearly 10,700 more county residents covered by the benefit in October 2021 versus two years earlier.

