Sadler Health Center invites Cumberland County residents to roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccination event in Carlisle

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given in a one-dose format to people 18 years old and older, so people do not have to schedule a second shot. The program is free to the participants and open to anyone in Cumberland County. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring insurance cards if they have them and identification.

Carlisle Borough Councilman Joel Hicks drew on similar vaccination incentive programs around the country to develop the concept and pulled together different groups for the event that he hopes will help the county reach and exceed its vaccination goals.

“Carlisle is encouraging all Cumberland residents to come out and enjoy our downtown while providing some extra incentives for those who haven’t found it convenient to get a shot yet. Our Sadler Health partners are going to make it as easy and fun as we can in getting us closer to our 70% vaccination target,” he said.

Downtown Carlisle Association joined with the Partnership for Better Health to provide the gift certificates, known as Love Bucks, that can be used that day or saved for later. Partners like the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, West Shore Chamber of Commerce and Destination Carlisle have pitched in to get the word out to their members and colleagues about donating items for use as giveaways or as product samples.