Sadler Health Center invites Cumberland County residents to roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccination event in Carlisle

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will pay off this week in Carlisle’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves & Celebrate America’s Re-Opening” event.
Sadler Health Center has partnered with the Partnership for Better Health to offer a $5 downtown Carlisle gift certificate to everyone who is vaccinated at their no-wait, outdoor vaccine clinic. They will also be entered into a daily drawing for additional prizes.
Those who have already been vaccinated can show their vaccination card to be entered into a drawing for daily prizes.
Vaccinations will be given in front of Sadler Health Center, at the corner of North Hanover and West Louther streets, from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
The five-day event also features music, giveaways, prizes and special sales and promotions throughout the downtown.
Organizers hope the event goes beyond offering incentives to people to get vaccinated. It's also a celebration of everyone who is doing their part for the community’s health.
“You 'roll up your sleeves' when you are serious about getting a job done,” Manal El Harrak, chief executive officer of Sadler Health Center, said in a news release announcing the event. “As we celebrate the re-opening of life as we once knew it, we want people in our county to take this easy opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID. We can do this together.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given in a one-dose format to people 18 years old and older, so people do not have to schedule a second shot. The program is free to the participants and open to anyone in Cumberland County. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring insurance cards if they have them and identification.
Carlisle Borough Councilman Joel Hicks drew on similar vaccination incentive programs around the country to develop the concept and pulled together different groups for the event that he hopes will help the county reach and exceed its vaccination goals.
“Carlisle is encouraging all Cumberland residents to come out and enjoy our downtown while providing some extra incentives for those who haven’t found it convenient to get a shot yet. Our Sadler Health partners are going to make it as easy and fun as we can in getting us closer to our 70% vaccination target,” he said.
Downtown Carlisle Association joined with the Partnership for Better Health to provide the gift certificates, known as Love Bucks, that can be used that day or saved for later. Partners like the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, West Shore Chamber of Commerce and Destination Carlisle have pitched in to get the word out to their members and colleagues about donating items for use as giveaways or as product samples.
Carlisle Community Action Network is working with Sadler to reach out to people who may have had trouble finding a vaccination location, making an appointment or getting a ride to the location.
“We want to use this network to identify people who are needing and wanting the vaccine across the county,” said Jeff Gibelius of Carlisle CAN. “If you need it, know of a person who does, or have someone with a unique barrier to getting to Sadler for this program, let us know and we will mobilize a solution.”
Businesses and musicians can sign-up for free to be a part of the event by finding the event on Facebook through the Borough of Carlisle or Sadler Health Center Facebook page.
