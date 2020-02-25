You are the owner of this article.
Route 74 re-opens near Cumberland/York county line after gas pipeline work
Rt. 74 Gas Line Replacement

Route 74 at Williams Grove Road, which was closed almost two weeks for pipeline repair, has reopened.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Route 74 near the border of Cumberland and York counties has reopened.

"Everything went according to plan, and the road is open without traffic controls," said Matt Zborowski, a spokesman for TC Energy.

The road had been closed for almost two weeks in both directions between Williams Grove Road in York County and Lynes Road in Cumberland County while crews replaced a gas line that developed a leak.

All lanes of Williams Grove Road were also closed between York Road and Junction Road.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

