Route 74 near Cumberland/York County line to remain closed through Monday for gas pipeline repair

Route 74 will remain closed through Monday as crews from TC Energy clean up after a gas leak repair.

Work has been completed at the intersection of Route 74 and Williams Grove Road, according to Matt Zborowski, a spokesman for TC Energy.

“The old line has been removed, and the new line has been placed in service. However, the road will remain closed as we safely and carefully remove all heavy equipment from the site to ensure the safety of the crew and nearby motorists,” he wrote in an email to The Sentinel.

The work closed Route 74 in both directions between Williams Grove Road in York County and Lynes Road in Cumberland County. All lanes of Williams Grove Road are closed between York Road and Junction Road.

“The road is planned to be reopened Monday with traffic controls in place until the site is cleaned, cleared and receives PennDOT approval,” Zborowski said.

TC Energy last week started replacing a line after internal gas control found a pressure disruption that led to the discovery of a small leak.

A temporary pipeline was installed on top of the road to allow continued service to customers in the area while a new pipeline was installed.

