Route 849 closed Tuesday in Newport for emergency bridge repairs

PennDOT officials said southbound Route 849 is expected to be closed later Tuesday morning or afternoon between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough so emergency repairs can be made to the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek.

Officials said in a news release that the work is expected take about a week to complete. A detour will be in place for southbound Route 849. Motorists should take westbound Route 22 from Route 34 just north of Newport to westbound Route 17, to southbound Route 74 to eastbound Route 274 to northbound Route 34 to Route 849 south of the closure.