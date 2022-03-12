Route 581 reopens after 70-plus vehicle crash forces closure

Route 581 reopened Saturday evening after a collision involving dozens of cars during an early afternoon winter storm forced the road's closure for several hours.

The incident involved more than 70 vehicles on Route 581 and forced the closure of all lanes between Exit 5 and Exit 6B in Lower Allen Township Saturday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident – in the eastbound lane around mile marker 7 – involved 73 vehicles with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

PennDOT also lifted speed-limit restrictions it had placed on Route 581 and other major roads earlier due to weather conditions.

