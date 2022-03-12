Route 581 closed after 70-plus vehicle crash

A collision involving more than 70 vehicles on Route 581 forced the closure of all lanes between Exit 5 and Exit 6B in Lower Allen Township Saturday afternoon.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident – in the eastbound lane around mile marker 7, involved 73 vehicles with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
“The road will be closed for several more hours,” Trooper Megan Ammerman wrote in a Tweet. “AVOID THE AREA.”
Earlier Saturday, PennDOT reduced the speed limit to 45 m.p.h. on Route 581 and other major roads in response to a winter storm.
