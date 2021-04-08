Route 11 pipe replacement project in Shippensburg Township postponed

A pipe replacement project that had been scheduled to close a portion of Route 11 this weekend has been postponed.

The project planned for this weekend on Route 11 at the intersection with Route 174 in Shippensburg Township at the Shippensburg Borough line in Cumberland County will be rescheduled.

This work is part of a 4.57-mile resurfacing project from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township.

