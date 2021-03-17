Roundabout work on Route 34 in Shermans Dale to restart Monday

Construction of a roundabout in Shermans Dale, Perry County is set to resume next week.

PennDOT said the project at the intersection of Route 34 (Spring Road), Route 850 (Valley Road) and Pisgah State Road is to start Monday with widening on Route 34. Work hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. Due to a width restriction on Route 34, a long-term truck detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15 and Route 850.

Pisgah State Road is scheduled to close on March 29 for a pipe installation. The closure is expected to last 84 days. Cars will be detoured onto Old State Road. Trucks will be detoured on Route 34 during the closure.

H&K Group of Skippack is the prime contractor on the $2,832,034 project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

