Roundabout at North College and B streets to open on Monday

The intersection at North College and B streets in Carlisle will reopen to traffic on Monday, the borough said Friday evening in a Facebook post.

B Street between Factory and North College will also reopen Monday, the borough said.

The borough post said overhead lighting, roadwork signage and road markings are in place.

The roundabout has been under construction at the site since July. It originally anticipated to be completed in December.

The roundabout is part of the TIGER Project, which is named for the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery federal grant that is helping to fund it.

In addition to the installation of the roundabout at B and North College streets, the TIGER Project included upgrades to signs, sidewalks and drainage and a variety of stretscape enhancements, as well as the addition of a three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, which was finished in July.

The TIGER Project is one of three parts of the greater Carlisle Connectivity Project, designed to increase mobility in and around the brownfield sites in the northern portion of Carlisle, the borough said.

Already complete, the first part of the project is called the Western Phase. This included the extension of A, B, C and D streets from Fairground Avenue to Carlisle Springs Road as well as the repaving and restriping of Carlisle Springs Road from North Hanover Street to E Street.

The third and final portion of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, known as Project One, involves the construction of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue near Chen’s Asian Restaurant, as well as installation of a traffic signal at a realigned Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street.