Rotary sponsors 'Jurassic World' screening at Cumberland Drive-in

The Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg North is sponsoring a special screening of "Jurassic World" at the Cumberland Drive-In off Ritner Highway in Newville on Friday, Oct. 23.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the movie will start at 7 p.m. To get into the special fundraiser, "Rotary Night at the Drive-In," attendees will donate $20 per car, with radio rentals costing $2 per car. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North's local and international projects and programs.
The event is limited to the first 300 cars, and attendees should enter the drive-in from the Ritner Highway side.
For refreshments, the drive-in concession will be open, and Lovedraft's Canteen food truck will also be on site.
A special collection for Polio Plus will be taken up by the club's "Dawnosaur" before the movie starts.
“Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North is pleased to present a family movie night, following CDC guidelines,” club President Jeanne Troy said. “The community’s support of this event enables us to help those in need both locally and internationally.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.