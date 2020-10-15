Rotary sponsors 'Jurassic World' screening at Cumberland Drive-in

The Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg North is sponsoring a special screening of "Jurassic World" at the Cumberland Drive-In off Ritner Highway in Newville on Friday, Oct. 23.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the movie will start at 7 p.m. To get into the special fundraiser, "Rotary Night at the Drive-In," attendees will donate $20 per car, with radio rentals costing $2 per car. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North's local and international projects and programs.

The event is limited to the first 300 cars, and attendees should enter the drive-in from the Ritner Highway side.

For refreshments, the drive-in concession will be open, and Lovedraft's Canteen food truck will also be on site.

A special collection for Polio Plus will be taken up by the club's "Dawnosaur" before the movie starts.

“Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North is pleased to present a family movie night, following CDC guidelines,” club President Jeanne Troy said. “The community’s support of this event enables us to help those in need both locally and internationally.”

