Harrisburg University Presents announced Tuesday two additional artist performances as part of its 2023 schedule.
The Struts, icons in rock-and-roll history who toured with the Rolling Stones and sold out shows across the United States, will perform at Club XL Live! at 801 S. 10th St. in Harrisburg at 8 p.m. July 14. Tickets ($45) will be available through presale at 10 a.m. on March 2 and through general sale at 10 a.m. on March 3.
The Roots, one of the most prolific Grammy-winning rap groups which has partnered with Jimmy Fallon, will perform at Riverfront Park on at 8 p.m. July 29 as part of the Summer Concert Series. Tickets will be available through presale at 10 a.m. on March 2 and through general sale at 10 a.m. on March 3. Tickets are $110 for PIT with a private bar and $60 for general admission.
Tickets go on sale this week for the pair of shows presented as part of the Harrisburg University Presents series.
