Rohrer offers chance for residents to drive school buses

Rohrer Bus will offer residents the chance to take a school bus for a test drive in an enclosed school parking lot during events around the Midstate Sunday.

The local school transportation company will host a Test Drive a School Bus event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, where anyone in the community 21 and older with a driver's license can take a school bus for a spin in a parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Events will be held at five schools, including Cumberland Valley's Mountain View Middle School at 30 Bali Hai Road in Hampden Township, East Pennsboro High School at 425 West Shady Lane in Enola, and W.G. Rice Elementary School at 805 Holly Pike in Mount Holly Springs.

Though the drive is offered to adults only, residents can bring their children along, and guests will be given a tour around the school bus and educated on the various buttons and controls. A professional will also guide them through the test drive course.

Face masks will be required while on a bus.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0