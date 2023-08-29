Intersection improvement and resurfacing is set to begin Sept. 5, weather permitting, on Spring Road and Cavalry Road in North Middleton and Middlesex townships, PennDOT announced Tuesday.

PennDOT said the project will include reconstruction of the intersection of Route 34/Spring Road and Cavalry Road, as well as resurfacing and other construction on Route 34 from Route 944/Enola Road to the Carlisle Borough line, and on Cavalry Road from Route 34 to the Harrisburg Pike.

Construction will be at night, with work starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continuing Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with short-term lane restrictions and flaggers.

The reconstruction of the Route 34/Cavalry Road intersection will begin after the norther section paving is complete and will continue as weather permits. PennDOT said this work will require a weekend closure of Cavalry Road.

When the work at the intersection is complete, the contractor will pave the remainder of the roads.

PennDOT said all work is expected to be completed by July 25, 2024.

Pennsy Supply Inc., is the prime contractor on the $4.2 million project, which will overall be completed by November 2024.