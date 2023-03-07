Construction for road improvements in the area of the intersection of Gettysburg Pike and South Market Street is set to begin this week in Upper Allen Township.

The township said on its website that work is planned for Phase I of road improvements in the area, with Phase II set to begin later this year.

The intersection, located near Route 15, is the site of major ongoing development in the township, with construction of a 7-Eleven in progress, plans approved for a future Chick-fil-A location, and plans approved for townhomes in the area.

Groundbreaking took place Aug. 24, 2022 for Linlo Properties' Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots totaling 7 acres of land south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike at the intersection. Site work began there last year.

The mixed-use development plan, approved by township commissioners in April 2021, will comprise several buildings that include freestanding Burger King and the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru restaurant and two mixed-use buildings with residential and retail spaces.

Linlo Properties’ president/CEO Lowell Gates said in December that “extensive road improvements are planned for the Gettysburg Pike and Market Street intersection and surrounding area.” He said planned road work related to the projects is estimated to total around $2.6 million.

The township said the scheduled road improvements beginning this week along Gettysburg Pike include pole relocations from PPL, lane widening and repaving, new turn lanes, sidewalk and other pedestrian access upgrades, an extension of the left-turn lane for the Route 15 southbound on-ramp, and more. No road closures are expected, only lane closures.

Work for the Phase I Improvements is expected to take place through the end of June. Exact start and end dates may change depending on weather, construction material availability and other conditions.

