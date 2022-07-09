Road closures set to begin July 25 for roundabout construction at intersection of North College and B streets in Carlisle

Carlisle Police announced on its Facebook page Friday that extended road closures are expected at the end of the month in the borough for roundabout construction at the intersection of North College and B streets.

The closure will be in place until all construction is completed, with all construction scheduled to be completed by mid- to late December, the post said.

The social media post said the borough’s contractor for the TIGER project, Rogele Inc., will close a section of North College Street and a section of B Street starting July 25. The sections of road to be closed are College Street just north of A Street to just south of C Street, and B Street from the North College Street intersection west to Ash Avenue.

The detour route will B Street, Franklin Street and C Street to navigate around the construction area.

Police said the closure will allow Rogele to complete construction of the roundabout at North College and B streets, work that will include water main replacement, storm water management facilities installation (storm water piping, storm water inlets, and rain gardens), curb and sidewalk construction, and the roundabout construction.

The TIGER Project is named for a grant from the Federal Highway Administration that is funding it (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery). It comes as the second of the three-phase Carlisle Connectivity Project designed to redevelop the land of three vacant industrial sites in the borough: Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle.

The TIGER Project includes, among other things, the installation of a three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street (which was recently completed), the addition of a four-point roundabout at B Street and North College Street, and multiple street enhancements such as improved sidewalks and stormwater management features, the website said.