Ritner Highway reopens between Carlisle and Shippensburg after tractor-trailer crashes into house

As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Ritner Highway has reopened in North Newtown Township near Stoughstown Road after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, a car and a house.

Reports from the scene said the car was situated near and under the tractor-trailer.

The roadway shut down in both directions around noon after the crash. PennDOT's 511pa.com website shows that the road closure has been lifted.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A portion of Ritner Highway is closed in North Newton Township Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer into a house.

State Police said at 12:07 p.m. the highway would be shut down after the crash happened on Ritner Highway (Route 11) in the area of Stoughstown Road. Police advise drivers to avoid the area.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. According to 511PA, both sides of Route 11 are closed between Newville and Centerville roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0