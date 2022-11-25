Rifle season for deer begins Saturday in Pennsylvania

Firearms hunters will be afield across the state this weekend with the start of rifle season for deer Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the season kicks off Saturday and will run through Dec. 10, with hunting only closed on Sunday, Dec. 4. The extended bear season also overlaps with firearms deer season and will run through Dec. 3 in most counties or through Dec. 10 in Wildlife Management Units in the York County, Philadelphia, Lehigh and Pittsburgh areas.

Compared to previous years, there are few changes to this year's deer season, though there is a new Disease Management Area for chronic wasting disease in portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties. That area was established in April after a captive deer tested positive at a facility in Lycoming County.

Most of Cumberland County is among the south-central counties in a Disease Management Area, where it is illegal to remove any high-risk parts, such as the head and spinal cord.

Those in affected areas can take deer to approved processors within that Disease Management Area or Established Area, and they will dispose of the high-risk parts, or hunters can take their deer to approved taxidermists within those areas. Meat, antlers that are free of brain material and other low-risk parts can be transported out of an affected area, the commission said.

Hunting season

The commission expects the deer herd to be looking good this year.

One method in measuring the deer herd is looking at how many are killed per square mile in each Wildlife Management Unit, according to David Stainbrook, deer and elk management section supervisor for the commission. According to the National Deer Association, over the past decade, Pennsylvania averages 3.2 bucks successfully hunted per square mile, which the commission estimates is about last year's average.

Hunters will see more success in some areas, given previous numbers, with those hunting in the Armstrong County area in western Pennsylvania seeing the highest average of hunted bucks. Higher than average hunts were also recorded in areas around Erie, Northumberland County, Clearfield County, Susquehanna County, Allegheny County, Greene County and Potter County.

“Success in harvesting deer starts with scouting and knowing the land,” Stainbrook said. “But patience and putting in time are important, too. Persistence matters, as one additional day hunting can make the difference between a successful season and an unsuccessful one.”

Paul Weiss, chief of the commission's Forestry Division, said hard mast, specifically acorns, that are favored by deer is very sporadic this year. He said multiple regions of the state report poor acorn crops this fall, which could be blamed on consecutive years of heavy, spongy moth defoliation coupled with drought.

Weiss said, however, that there are still pockets of moderate red oak acorn production, especially on state game lands that were sprayed to control spongy moths over the past two years.

Hunters will also have to look a little harder for white and chestnut oak acorn crops, which are also down this year, Weiss said. However, hickory nuts and soft mass, such as crabapple, hawthorn and grape crops are in about the same abundance as last year.

“Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season draws more than 600,000 hunters to Penn’s Woods every year and it’s not hard to see why,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “A productive deer herd that, thanks to antler point restrictions, includes a high proportion of adult bucks, spread out across the commonwealth, together with a season that’s as user friendly as any we’ve offered, set the stage for an exciting time. I can’t wait.”