Reviving a tradition: Shippensburg Community Fair is more than fun and games, it's a vital funding source

Donna Wengert has served french fries at the Franklin County Society of Farm Women stand at the Shippensburg Community Fair every summer for the past 25-plus years.
Greg Schuman, who’s helping out at the Newburg-Hopewell Volunteer Fire Company stand this year, has been part of the fair for the past 20 years.
Shippensburg native Nick Wenger has attended the long-standing summer event since he was a little kid and recently began volunteering at a food stand this summer.
While each of them possesses fond memories of the event, the one similarity they all share is the possibility of the 2021 fair feeling more special than any fair in years past. That’s because — like most events across the Midstate last year — the 2020 Shippensburg Community Fair was canceled due to the concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the onset of vaccines and a drop of COVID-19 cases in the early part of summer, the fair was back in full swing this week with a full slate of events through Saturday.
“It’s a great feeling to have everybody back that’s willing to come out and enjoy the atmosphere of everyone getting to see each other again,” Schuman said. “It’s just great to get out.”
“I think it’s great,” Wenger said of the return of the fair. “I think everybody’s going to be enthusiastic and if we have some nice weather, I think a lot of people are going to come out and they’re going to be glad to be able to give back. So, we’re expecting, hopefully, to have some nice crowds and have a good turnout for all of the fair.”
The Shippensburg fair goes beyond the scope of the opportunity to socialize, take part in amusement rides and enjoy a milkshake or two. For groups that run stands, the fair provides them the outlet to raise money and attain goals they set throughout the year.
The Franklin County Society of Farm Women is one of those groups.
Each summer, all the sales it makes go toward scholarships the group provides to graduating seniors, sponsoring a horse at the local therapeutic riding center and wherever else the funds are needed. Without the fair, some of those items may not be feasible. Wengert said the society’s stand is one of the originals from when the fair started 63 years ago.
“We try to brighten other people’s corners. That’s our motto,” Wengert said. “And if the fair is here, and we are frying french fries, then that means we’re making some money and that we can help other people out.”
The same goes for Bill Bass and Shippensburg Midget Football. The fair allows the organization to receive support from the community outside of its clubs. The group has owned a booth for the last five years, Bass said.
“It’s nice to have it back for good because we had to go buy new helmets this year,” Bass said. “We’re trying to self-support ourselves, that way we’re not relying on the clubs. The clubs do donate us money, but [with this back] they can give money to other organizations who don’t have this capability.”
The decision to cancel the fair last summer didn’t come without its challenges. However, Shippensburg Mayor Kathy Coy said looking back, it was the right thing to do.
Prior to last year’s cancellation, the community fair was and continues to be a summertime staple in the split-county town since 1958. The event first took place at the West Burd Street parking lot in the heart of Shippensburg and only spanned two days. In 1959, fair organizers broke ground on its still current home, along Possum Hollow Road on the southeast side of town.
Over the years, the fairgrounds have expanded with new acquisitions — the grounds now stretch out to encompass 155 acres. The additions of the horse show ring and the tractor pull area required the expansions in the early 2000s.
“I mean most of our local organizations, a lot of their profits and budgets come from the fair, so having to cancel that was a very hard decision to make,” Coy said via phone Monday. “But in light of everything, it was a wise decision to make and hopefully this year we’ll be able to regain and reverse some of that money per se that they missed out on last year. But that definitely was a financial hardship for the local organizations in the community.”
Coy said some concerns arose about the fair not being able to be held this year. The concerns didn’t stem from the potential spread of COVID-19 — most activities are outdoors — but rather the financial complications of it all. She credits hours of work behind the scenes by the fair association to put all the pieces together.
“I don’t look for that to be an issue,” Coy said of the virus. “I think that we have all come a long way in hygiene, with wearing gloves and masks when we’re working around these kinds of things.”
For tenured visitors and volunteers like Wengert, Schuman and Wenger, the fair’s rivaled return helps recollect pastimes. It’s a week they look forward to once a year.
“I think for me, my favorite part is just seeing everybody,” Wengert said. “There’s a lot of people that come back from year-to-year that we’ve learned to know, and it’s just fun to see them every year.”
“When I was a kid I used to enjoy riding one of the rides that they had here called the ‘paratrooper.’ I don’t know if they have something like that this year or not,” Wenger said. “And, of course, always the food — the big boy hoagie, the french fries and just various different [selections], all the stands have good food. So, people can come out and get whatever they like.”
In Coy’s eyes, the fair making its re-appearance is the building back to normalcy in the Shippensburg community. And you can’t go wrong with anything the fair has to offer, she said.
“It’s really a great family function for everybody,” Coy said.
