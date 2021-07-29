Reviving a tradition: Shippensburg Community Fair is more than fun and games, it's a vital funding source

The decision to cancel the fair last summer didn’t come without its challenges. However, Shippensburg Mayor Kathy Coy said looking back, it was the right thing to do.

Prior to last year’s cancellation, the community fair was and continues to be a summertime staple in the split-county town since 1958. The event first took place at the West Burd Street parking lot in the heart of Shippensburg and only spanned two days. In 1959, fair organizers broke ground on its still current home, along Possum Hollow Road on the southeast side of town.

Over the years, the fairgrounds have expanded with new acquisitions — the grounds now stretch out to encompass 155 acres. The additions of the horse show ring and the tractor pull area required the expansions in the early 2000s.

“I mean most of our local organizations, a lot of their profits and budgets come from the fair, so having to cancel that was a very hard decision to make,” Coy said via phone Monday. “But in light of everything, it was a wise decision to make and hopefully this year we’ll be able to regain and reverse some of that money per se that they missed out on last year. But that definitely was a financial hardship for the local organizations in the community.”