Return of western Cumberland County fireman's fairs provide summer fun, yearly funds

John Wardle is used to seeing the rows of seats in the pavilions outside the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company empty.

For 362 days of the year, the space remains vacant except for the occasional event here or there, said Wardle, who serves as the fire company's president. However, for those other three days each year more than 5,000 people pack the station's grounds for its annual fireman's fair.

Penn Township is one of several volunteer fire companies across western Cumberland County to host annual summer festivals that typically serve as the departments' largest fundraisers of the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, altered the past two years of fairs and, consequently, funds for those fire companies.

Return of fireman's fairs

Alan Stambaugh, vice president of the West Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Company, said this year will be the department's first fair since the start of COVID-19 in 2020.

West Pennsboro's festival is always the first of Western Cumberland County's four fireman's fairs. A fair in 2020 was out of the question with pandemic restrictions in place, and the department was still "a little iffy" about holding one in 2021 due to the advance planning and the amount of resources needed for the event, Stambaugh said.

"We weren’t comfortable doing one for 2021, but [in] 2022 we are back," he said.

West Pennsboro kicked off its carnival Thursday, with daily events beginning at 4 p.m. each day through Saturday.

Like most other fireman's fairs in the area, West Pennsboro's includes live music, activities for children and, of course, food: homemade chicken corn soup, to be specific.

West Pennsboro's fair will be followed by the South Newton Volunteer Fire Company's fair later in June, the Upper Frankford Township Volunteer Company fair in July and Penn Township's fair in August.

Information regarding the activities and events at each fair can be found online at each fire companies' Facebook pages.

Effects of cancellations, modifications

Stambaugh estimated that the fair brings in about two-thirds of the company's fundraising total each year, and the company has received grants over the past two years toward making it "whole."

However, West Pennsboro still felt the effect of canceling its largest fundraiser in back-to-back to years, and it's not alone.

Wardle said Penn Township cancelled its fair in 2020 and described the result of the decision as a "tremendous financial loss."

"It really set us back three to five years," he said. "We’ll never make that up, we’ll never get that money back. By not having the fair, we lost."

He said the financial loss makes affording and replacing equipment much harder.

"We still provided the public service of being firefighters and medical people," Wardle said. "That never stopped, we ran every call, but our funding just dramatically disappeared."

South Newton Volunteer Fire Company in Walnut Bottom uses money from the fair to pay the company's day-to-day bills.

South Newton Fire Chief Dan Burkett said the department fortunately doesn't have a lot of debt, but looks to replace an engine in the next two years at an estimated cost of $1 million.

The company is currently saving toward that, but Burkett said it has "nowhere near" the amount needed.

South Newton held a different spin its annual fireman's fair event in 2020.

"We were able to do a modified drive-thru food sale instead of actually having the whole carnival, which helped a little bit," he said. "But we were still as far as individual fundraisers … that’s the biggest event that we have throughout the year, so it was pretty significant."

The fair returned last year and Burkett said it looked pretty much the same way it did before COVID-19.

Penn Township's fair also returned last year with safety regulations in place.

"We still needed to have the fair for the fundraising, so it was a tough decision to come back to have the fair because we didn’t know what the risk was and you couldn’t wait until the day before the fair to make that decision," Wardle said. "We had to make the decision in May for an August fair."

Moving forward

He said this year, the company is working to get back to normal and build toward the future, and that all fire companies are in the same boat.

"It’s about people, it’s about being able to fund your needs and it’s about community and brotherhood," Wardle said. "Those things are common themes that we’re all facing."

The local fire departments rely on each other to meet the common goal of saving lives and property.

This summer, the full return of fireman's fairs will provide both funding for the companies and togetherness for fireman and township residents alike.

"It brings the community together," Wardle said. "You see friends, you support the fire company and you’re working together."

