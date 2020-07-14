Retired farmer donates milk for distribution to community July 18

“I felt terrible,” said F. Glenn Peffer, 93, a retired dairy farmer living in South Middleton Township. “Milk is nature’s most perfect food. There are people out there who could use it.”
The sight of so much waste motivated Peffer to take action. A Franklin County farmer told him about an event held west of Chambersburg where surplus milk was bought up, processed and then donated to needy families.
Inspired by the idea, Peffer joined forces with Jay “Buck” Swisher to purchase 500 gallons of surplus milk that was processed by Harrisburg Dairies. The donated milk will be distributed free of charge from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 18, in the parking lot of the Mechanicsburg Center of New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Road.
No registration is required for this drive-thru distribution, said Eric Saunders, executive director of the Christian social service agency based in Dillsburg. “The milk is available to anyone who wants to stop by. We’re going to give it out as long as it lasts. I hope it will help a lot of people that day.”
Volunteers will load each vehicle with one gallon of milk and one half-gallon of chocolate milk. Any milk left over will be turned over to the center’s food pantry.
Such a large donation is very helpful considering milk is one of the most expensive items for food pantries to stock, Saunders said.
“It says in the Bible, you should be generous to other people,” Peffer said. Born and raised in Monroe Township, he grew up on the family potato farm during the Great Depression. Times were so tough his father once had to sell 100 pounds of potatoes for $1.50.
At 24, Peffer purchased a 165-acre farm on East Old York Road in South Middleton Township. He was a dairy farmer until his retirement in 1986. In 1960, he milked his cows three times a day and had the highest producing dairy herd in Pennsylvania. Peffer now leases his land to a farmer who grows corn, wheat and soybeans.
If the July 18 distribution goes well, Peffer may consider purchasing another supply of surplus milk to donate to the community. Perhaps an event could be lined up for next June, which is National Dairy Month, Peffer said.
Photos: Milk Distribution by Gary Grant
