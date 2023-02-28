The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday that work is scheduled to resume soon on a 12.85-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships.

Weather permitting, night work could begin March 12, with the contractor scheduled to do milling and paving from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in both directions of the highway from Route 11/15 (Mile 65) to the exit to Camp Hill/Route 581 (Mile 59). There will be nightly lane closures.

Day work will begin March 13. The contractor is scheduled to install drainage pipe along the interstate from about a mile south of Route 11/15 (Mile 64) to about a mile north of Route 944 (Mile 62). There will be daily shoulder closures in both directions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The project consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other construction from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 21.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. of New Enterprise in Bedford County is the prime contractor on the $21.8 million project.