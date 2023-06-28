Here are the results of Summerfair's 2023 Jim Thorpe Track Meet:
Girls results
Ages 3-4
50-meter dash
First place: Tenley Shumaker
Second place: Jillian Darr
Third place: Noelle Over
Softball throw
First place: Norah Baker
Second place: Lydia Fleming
Third place: Harper VanDerveer
Standing long jump
First place: Lucy Wood
Second place: Harper VanDerveer
People are also reading…
Third place: Jillian Darr
Ages 5-6
50-meter dash
First place: Ava Apgar
Second place: Eloise Perry
Third place: Jeanette Robertson
Softball throw
First place: Jeanette Robertson
Second place: Legend Moyer
Third place: Ava Agpar
Standing long jump
First place: Legend Moyer
Second place: Ava Chandler
Third place: Hayley Minnich
Ages 7-8
50-meter dash
First place: Caroline Perry
Second place: Tatum Hall
Third place: Mackenzie Julius
100-meter dash
First place: Riley Snider
Second place: Davanee Rank
Third place: Cleo Major
200-meter dash
First place: Daphne Rank
Second place: Olivia Otto
Third place: Cleo Major
Softball throw
First place: Hattie Nailor
Second place: Daphne Rank
Third place: Caroline Perry
Standing long jump
First place: Hattie Nailor
Second place: Aria Over
Third place: Tatum Hall
Ages 9-10
50-meter dash
First place: Amani Stackfield
Second place: Ahlora Pomeroy
Third place: Avery Horetsky
100-meter dash
First place: Kendall Cancel
Second place: Emma Lee Hood
Third place: Cora Cancel
200-meter dash
First place: Amani Stackfield
Second place: Gabrielle Anderson
Third place: Mya Kaden
400-meter dash
First place: Anna DeGaetano
Second place: Emma Wilson
Third place: Mya Kaden
Softball throw
First place: Avery Horetsky
Second place: Kendal Rank
Third place: Avery Chilton
Standing long jump
First place: Avery Chilton
Second place: Lily Fischia
Third place: Avery Horetsky
Ages 11+
50-meter dash
First place: Alexa Rank
Second place: Briella Ciders
Third place: Alaayah Hoover
200-meter dash
First place: Alexa Rank
Second place: Kendall Cancel
Third place: Solis Bollinger
400-meter dash
First place: Kendall Cancel
Second place: Solis Bollinger
Third place: Peyton Bell
600-meter dash
First place: Cora Cancel
Second place: Addison Goldsmith
Third place: Peyton Bell
Softball throw
First place: Olivia Nailor
Second place: Alexa Rank
Third place: Taliyah Chandler
Standing long jump
First place: Carly Hoffheins
Second place: Kendall Cancel
Third place: Olivia Nailor
Boys results
Ages 3-4
50-meter dash
First place: Leyton Kinsler
Second place: Ezekiel Shields
Third place: Xavier Edmundson
Softball throw
First place: Leyton Kinsler
Second place: Ezekiel Shields
Third place: Rudy Ace
Standing long jump
First place: Leyton Kinsler
Second place: Ezekiel Shields
Third place: Landon Snider
Ages 5-6
50-meter dash
First place: Bryce Snider
Second place: Benjamin Chilton
Third place: Tyler Hall
Softball throw
First place: Benjamin Chilton
Second place: Bryce Snider
Third place: Grayson Shores
Standing long jump
First place: Tyler Hall
Second place: Bryce Snider
Third place: Clark Altomonte
Ages 7-8
50-meter dash
First place: Isaiah Howard
Second place: Ashton Adams
Third place: Carter Shores
100-meter dash
First place: Mason Stoner
Second place: Liam Kinsler
Third place: Thayer Bell
200-meter dash
First place: Mason Stoner
Second place: Danny Hood
Third place: Bennett DeGuzman
400-meter dash
First place: Mason Stoner
Second place: Kyrie Nunez
Third place: Danny Hood
Softball throw
First place: Kyrie Nunez
Second place: Isaiah Howard
Third place: Ellwood Robertson
Standing long jump
First place: Liam Kinsler
Second place: Bennett DeGuzman
Third place: Ellwood Robertson
Ages 9-10
50-meter dash
First place: Hudson DeGuzman
Second place: Anthony Moyer
Third place: Kevin Cancel
100-meter dash
First place: Logan Minnich
Second place: Jack Miller
Third place: Hudson DeGuzman
200-meter dash
First place: Logan Minnich
Second place: Brock Goldsmith
Third place: Jack Miller
400-meter dash
First place: Kevin Cancel
Second place: Jack Miller
Third place: Brock Goldsmith
Softball throw
First place: Colton Snider
Second place: Hudson DeGuzman
Third place: Anthony Moyer
Standing long jump
First place: Logan Minnich
Second place: Anthony Moyer
Third place: Kyrie Nunez
Ages 11+
50-meter dash
First place: John Samuelsen
Second place: Jackson Hobday
Third place: Owen Farrer
200-meter dash
First place: Joseph Bricknell
Second place: Caleb Head
Third place: Jaedyn Howard
400-meter dash
First place: Caleb Hood
Second place: Marcus Kennedy
Third place: Andrew Maisano
600-meter dash
First place: Joseph Bricknell
Second place: Marcus Kenendy
Third place: Braden Boardman
Softball throw
First place: Joseph Bricknell
Second place: Braden Boardman
Third place: Jaedyn Howard
Standing long jump
First place: Marcus Kennedy
Second place: Braden Boardman
Third place: Ryan Boardman/Jackson Hobday