Restaurant, medical office, retail planned in East Pennsboro

A medical office, restaurant and up to four retail stores are expected to create a planned "Poplar Square" commercial center in East Pennsboro Township.

RSR Realtors, which handled the $2.2 million sale of the 3.5-acre site, said those are the plans for the corner of Erford and Poplar Church roads.

Under the agreement, the Chapel Hill United Church of Christ congregation will lease new space on the property after the demolition of its existing building at 701 Poplar Church Road, according to RSR. The church will remain at the location with a new building.

“Our congregation is thrilled,’’ said Debra Reinhard, the church's council president. “We have been afforded the opportunity to continue to worship on our corner property and in a building that will be new, structurally sound, and handicapped accessible.’’

The church has about 75 members with the goal to grow in the new space.

The proposed commercial site is across the street from a new Sheetz and shopping plaza that includes a Starbucks. A Comfort Suites hotel is under construction nearby.