Residents voice concerns over Wheatstone age-restricted community project in South Middleton

The agenda for the South Middleton Township supervisors meeting Thursday night included consideration of conditional use requests submitted by developers of two housing projects in the township and a zoning map amendment to permit construction of a multistory apartment complex.

A conditional use hearing held Thursday for Wheatstone, a residential development proposed within a township wellhead protection overlay, has been scheduled to remain open with a board decision pending until Nov. 23. Supervisors opted to keep the hearing open Thursday to give residents more time to review and comment on the revised plans.

“We didn’t want the folks who came out here tonight to think that we were slamming this plan through. We wanted to give them more time to think this through. This was the first time that some of our residents even saw this tonight,” board president Bryan Gembusia said Thursday.

The McNaughton Co. seeks to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on a property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads. The project was first proposed in 2018.

Developers requested conditional use for the project because it is in a township wellhead protection overlay district (designated to protect drinking water in the location), in a residential medium-density zoning district on East Springville Road. Township code defines the project as a large-scale residential development that surpasses residential medium-density zoning specifications.

Several residents voiced concerns Thursday that Wheatstone’s large-scale plan would increase traffic “in an already busy area” and endanger pedestrians on East Springville Road, although a trail system is planned inside the development. Other locals shared concern about Wheatstone’s proposed retention ponds potentially causing runoff issues for nearby Misty Meadows properties or other areas.

“This doesn’t look like medium residential (development) to me,” resident Eileen Losi said.

Project representative Joel McNaughton said he’s worked “very closely” with township staff while developing the revised development plans he presented Thursday. "The number of (the plan’s proposed) dwelling units has been reduced since our original plans (258 homes) were presented to the township,” McNaughton said.

Plaza Drive

Also Thursday, South Middleton Township supervisors approved a conditional use request from JJC Investment Properties Inc. for a six lot/single-family dwelling unit development in a township wellhead protection district. The property is on Plaza Drive in a residential medium-density district municipal zone.

Supervisor approved the conditional use with stipulations concerning management of a closed underground depression located onsite and establishing a residential homeowners association.

Eastgate Drive

Also Thursday, supervisors amended the municipality’s zoning map to allow development of a multilevel apartment complex on Eastgate Drive. The action rezones a 3-acre parcel proposed for the development from commercial general, or G-2, to Town Center, or TC.

The town center district zone was created in August 2020 and relates to the Walnut Bottom corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.

The board reviewed sketch plans of the four-story, 68 unit apartment complex proposed for the undeveloped site near the intersection of Eastgate Drive and Walnut Bottom Road in August. Developers are Lou and Shelly Capozzi. Shelly Capozzi sits on the South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors.

Finally, South Middleton officials announced that Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission representatives are scheduled to present an update about the delayed Children’s Lake Dam repair project at the supervisors' Nov. 10 meeting.

The Fish and Boat Commission announced in October that the dam repair is running about a year behind schedule. Delays in obtaining a necessary state permit and a federal authorization will push the start of the construction phase to late summer or early fall 2022.

