Residents make final push against Wheatstone and Georgetowne developments in South Middleton Township

Three years after Ellen Myers moved into her property near the site of two proposed developments in South Middleton Township, the sinkholes started.

First, it was the ground in front of the utility box that collapsed twice before a third, larger collapse took out the sidewalk and caused all the cables in the utility box to be exposed.

To remedy the problem, every utility had to be called and asked to relocate their lines, a drain had to be put between her house and her neighbors to ensure water would move away from the house, landscaping had to be removed and tons of concrete was poured into the sinkhole.

“Had I known before we bought the lot that we would have faced something like that, we probably would not have purchased that property,” Myers said.

She told her story Thursday as South Middleton Township supervisors heard the final round of public comments before proposed findings of facts and conclusions of law on the Wheatstone and Georgetowne developments are due from both parties on Dec. 23.

Following the receipt of those findings, the board of supervisors will have 60 days to approve or deny the conditional use requests for the developments.

The McNaughton Co. proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads. The project was first proposed in 2018.

At Georgetowne, developer Falling Springs Investors proposes building 196 single-family homes on land that sits between East Springville and South Ridge roads. The site is north of Children’s Lake and the Bubble in Boiling Springs.

About 20 residents spoke up at Thursday's meeting. All of them were opposed to granting the conditional use requests, with many citing concerns over sinkholes, the potential threat to the water supply and the effect the development would have on the character and infrastructure of the township and South Middleton School District.

A former teacher, Mickey McLane, suggested that the potential number of children who would live in the homes planned for Georgetowne could strain the schools, creating the need for an extension at the high school and possibly a new elementary school. This would be in addition to the damage that will come to the roads near the development that are not built to handle higher volumes of traffic, she said.

“I can’t think of anything worse than having too many people for the services we can provide," she said. "We don’t have police. We don’t have enough fire. We don’t have enough EMTs. We don’t have enough school space."

Marion Dell directly addressed the concerns for the water supply that arise out of the Georgetowne’s location in the wellhead protection zone for the township’s most productive well.

“Is Well 2 expendable?” she asked. “If we have a sewage line break … and sewage causes a sinkhole and that compromises the aquifer, can South Middleton Township provide water to the township without Well 2?”

She said that, given the information gathered in the hearings, there’s no way to someday say that they didn’t know it could happen.

Larry Kinn said the developments would change the character of Boiling Springs and the township, but understands the supervisors can’t base a decision on that. The issue is the karst geography with its fracture traces and the threat of sinkholes and damage to the water supply.

“The risk of something happening is pretty likely and then the consequences of that are pretty severe,” he said, urging supervisors to protect the water supply and ensure the developer is forced to deal with the consequences should something happen.

Soccer complex?

In other business, Keystone Football Club will need to wait at least a month to see if their plan to bring a soccer field complex to a property near the intersection of East Springville and York roads is approved.

Justin Doty of Frederick, Seibert & Associates presented the organization’s request for approval of a subdivision plan that adjusts lot sizes within the targeted parcel at Thursday’s meeting of the board of supervisors.

The plan immediately met with criticism from the board.

Rick Reighard pointed out that the township is already working with potentially two large housing developments in the area and raised concerns about the added traffic that it would draw to the area.

“I shudder to think — with 10 soccer fields, grandmas, grandpas, moms, dads — how much traffic on a Saturday or Sunday will be added to Springville,” he said.

Saying that approving a boundary change as requested in the subdivision plan would be a direct step toward approval of the entire plan, Reighard made a motion to table the subdivision plan. The motion passed.

The plan will be back before the supervisors in December when Keystone Football Club intends to make a conditional use request for the property.