Residents get another opportunity to discuss Georgetowne development in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township residents will have to wait a little longer to have their say on the proposed Georgetowne development.

A hearing on a conditional-use permit request for the development between East Springville and South Ridge Roads was adjourned until April 28 last week because preceding testimony took more than two hours.

However, township solicitor Kurt Williams announced residents could apply to testify April 28 as “party witness, directly affected” by Georgetowne’s development plans. He later said that 17 constituents so far had submitted applications on Thursday.

South Middleton Township supervisors last week resumed a conditional-use public hearing for a proposed residential development in the township that has been continued due to varying circumstances since 2020.

Developers propose to build Georgetowne, a 206-lot single-family home subdivision, between East Springville and South Ridge roads in the township. The conditional use would allow a development exceeding 25 total units/developments, allowing a large scale development in a residential medium density zone. The application also requests the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

Testimony heard last week involved development attorney Ron Lucas, of Stevens & Lee, and project engineer John Snyder, of SEL Planning, Carlisle.

Snyder testified Thursday that as proposed, the development would have separate roadway connections at South Ridge Road, and at East Springville Road. Developers also propose to alter a “blind curve” now present on East Springville Road that would affect entry sight distance into a “T” intersection with a three-way stop. The Georgetowne site would be “mostly surrounded by other residential developments,” Snyder noted.

Georgetowne would abut single-family homes on South Ridge Road to the east, Hillside Road to the south, and Earl Street and East Springville Road to the west, but each of those homes would face Georgetowne to the rear. Georgetowne homes also would face those homes to the rear, Snyder said.

A conditional use hearing for Georgetown was first scheduled by the township in mid-2020 but repeatedly postponed until last Thursday as developers continued to fine-tune plans. Before supervisors can approve the project’s proposed preliminary subdivision and land development plans, officials first must sign off on the pending conditional use requests.

Although the proposed development sits in a township wellhead protection district also requiring conditional approval from the township, a public hearing isn’t required for Georgetowne plans, board chairman Bryan Gembusia said last week. The property has standing conditional approval for that issue that the township originally issued to previous developers in 2009. The same prior developers reportedly abandoned plans for the Georgetowne site in the wake of 2008 crash in regional housing markets.

The township’s conditional use hearing for Georgetowne is scheduled to resume at 6 p.m. April 28 at the township’s municipal building, 520 Park Drive. The project’s traffic engineer is scheduled to testify on that date, with a public comment period expected to follow.

In a related matter, the township’s conditional use hearing for the proposed Wheatstone development is scheduled to continue at 6 p.m. April 14. The scheduled hearing involves a developer’s application for zoning exceptions for a residential development proposed within a township well protection overlay zone.

The McNaughton Co. proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads.

