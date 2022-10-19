Residents complain of spotty mail delivery again in Carlisle area

Scott Goodyear went in search of answers at the Carlisle Post Office Monday afternoon.

Instead, he left about 90 minutes later following a brush with local law enforcement.

“I’ve not received mail for two weeks,” Goodyear said in a phone interview following the incident. “I stood in line with 25 other people for the same reason.”

A North Middleton Township man, he said a U.S. Postal Service truck came through his neighborhood in recent days to deliver Amazon products. But there was no sign of personal mail.

Sharing his line Monday was an older woman from Boiling Springs who had no problem speaking her mind. “She was demanding to know what was going on,” he said, adding that the woman insisted on answers after waiting to talk to a supervisor for 30 minutes.

Goodyear said it was at that point a clerk pointed a woman to the door to leave, which prompted him to speak out as well. “I had enough. You don’t disrespect the elderly.”

Carlisle Police were then called to the post office where Goodyear said they interviewed him and other witnesses, though later left without charging anyone.

“We regret any service problem experienced by our customers and appreciate it when they bring issues to our attention,” said Mark Lawrence, a strategic communications specialist for the Atlantic area of the postal service covering upstate New York and central and western Pennsylvania. “The information provided by the customer is logged and distributed to the office of concern to address the issue.”

He did not elaborate on the incident Monday in Carlisle.

Lawrence has suggested customers with questions, concerns or comments reach USPS online at www.usps.com or call 800-275-8777. The public can also notify the federal agency by Twitter @USPSHelp.

There have been plenty of concerns recently regarding mail delivery in the area.

All last week, Jerry Burdett of North Middleton Township received no mail including the insurance statements he needed for regular payments. By Friday, Burdett was so fed up he stopped at the Carlisle post office to vent his frustration toward management. Like Goodyear, he was not alone.

“There were nine people behind me at the time, all for the same reason,” Burdett said. “We had to wait 30 minutes for one of the supervisors to come out.”

A woman jotted down his name and address. Two days later, on Sunday, Burdett finally received his mail. The whole episode reminded him of a previous inconvenience.

“We went through this nightmare about a year ago,” he said. “Week after week, it was going on for a long period of time.” He estimated that regular and consistent mail delivery in his neighborhood was only restored in January.

“If you’re going to raise prices, we should at least get the damn service,” Burdett said.

Delivery issues

Mail delivery on some routes can be disrupted occasionally due to employee availability for such reasons as illness, personal leave and retirements, Lawrence said.

He said the postal service uses a number of strategies to continue with delivery, including authorizing overtime to get the necessary mail delivered, expanding delivery to earlier in the morning and later in the evening and on Sundays, using additional carriers from nearby offices, hiring additional full-time and seasonal personnel and allowing customers to sign up for Informed Delivery, which allows them to preview their mail and manage packages that are scheduled to arrive soon.

Lawrence said postal service will hold a job fair from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp hill, with job postings updated frequently on its career website.

The efforts seem a little too late for Kim Miller of Camp Hill, who is the president of the Keystone Area Local of the American Postal Union representing clerks, motor vehicle drivers and maintenance and custodial workers.

“This is the first that I heard about the Carlisle post office,” she said Monday. “I’m aware of many routes not being delivered due to a shortage in mail carriers.”

She attributes the shortage to a number of factors.

“Under [Postmaster General] Louis DeJoy, they cut staffing,” Miller said. “We’re down to the bare bones. It’s a lack of everybody in the system. It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Though efforts are being made to recruit through job fairs, the postal service faces tough competition, she said. “With the warehouses going up and hiring, people are not choosing to work at the post office.”

Miller has experienced the problems firsthand.

“I’ve had numerous complaints from my neighbors,” she said. “They know that I’m a postal worker. They have asked, ‘What’s up with the mail.’ I tell them to call your post office and ask for your mail.

“I expect mail six days a week, but I didn’t get it,” Miller said. “Recently, I was waiting on my medicine when I ran out. I called the pharmacy but couldn’t get any. Finally, I got my medicine through the mail. I have to worry about older Americans. They may not have cars to drive into the city post office. They depend upon the post office.

“If you’re not getting mail delivery, I encourage you to go to your postmaster and find out what the problem is,” she said. “We need to draw attention to this. It’s an outrage. Call your congressman.”