Residents ask for authorities to re-engage after bureaucratic conflict over rock dam at Orr's Bridge

Cumberland County says it will work with state and federal authorities to address issues purportedly created by the removal of a rock dam next to Orr’s Bridge on the Conodoguinet Creek.
However, no promises are being made, given that the matter appears, in the words of one official, to be a textbook case of bureaucratic quagmire.
A group of residents from the area around the bridge appeared at Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting to present their concerns. Since the structure in the creek has been removed, water levels upstream have dropped by roughly half, making the creek difficult to navigate for kayakers and other recreational activities, they said.
“The water level right now is about the same as it was when we were going through a drought emergency 10 or 15 years ago,” resident Evan Jenkins said.
County officials aren’t sure that the rock dam’s removal is entirely to blame or that it could be legally replaced. The county’s attempt to restore the dam last year resulted in the county being hit with a violation by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an unpermitted water obstruction.
“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, let’s put this back the way it was,’” county Planning Director Kirk Stoner said.
An old permit from 1960 unearthed by resident Mike Blanchfield and displayed at Monday’s meeting shows the dam’s proportions; a photo from the early 20th century shows calm water above the dam’s location with increased flow below, indicating the structure has likely existed for over a century, Blanchfield said.
In 2008, according to Blanchfield’s documents, the DEP had issued notice that the dam had been breached, but that it required no further attention. This lowered the water level upstream, Blanchfield and other residents said, but not as low as it now stands.
The county dismantled the rock dam to build a new Orr’s Bridge in 2019, with the new span located adjacent to the old one. The new bridge opened in September 2020, after which the county went about rebuilding the rock dam to its original configuration.
But in October, the DEP and the corps informed the county that the structure was unpermitted, hitting the county with a violation and ordering the work to be removed.
The county’s mitigation settlement, in lieu of a fine, is to build a new public boat ramp, which is tentatively to be sited in Hampden Township's Conodoguinet Youth Park just upstream of Orr's Bridge, Stoner said. Blanchfield and other residents questioned the wisdom of the arrangement, given that the removal of the dam means the water is too shallow to launch much of anything, they said.
The confusion came from residents who had called state and county officials because they were either dissatisfied that the dam was being rebuilt or dissatisfied that the structure was too high and causing standing water, Stoner said.
The stone finger sticking out into the Conodoguinet was for construction purposes and not the final reconstruction of the rock dam, according to Stoner; the finished product would have been adjusted to meet the height that the dam stood at before.
But as soon as the DEP and corps heard about it, they ordered everything to be ripped out.
Confusion
This appears to be the result of confusion over what sort of dam existed prior to bridge construction, and if this constitutes a “causeway,” according to emails between the county and DEP that Commissioner Jean Foschi referenced during Monday’s meeting.
The rock dam was shown on the county’s bridge construction plans as approved by the DEP, Foschi said, but the DEP referenced the dam in later emails as a “causeway” for which the county did not obtain a permit.
“They clearly saw that we were going to put the now-unpermitted rock dam back in the water,” Foschi said. “I am baffled, I am befuddled, by all these letters from the Army Corps of Engineers and the DEP telling us we have to take it out. We did exactly what the plan said.”
Blanchfield and other residents said their goal would be to have the rock dam rebuilt as it was before, or, for the time being, at least get some clarity on what it would take to get there.
But the efficacy of a status quo solution is debatable, the county indicated Monday.
Blanchfield presented water flow data from the federal gauge site in Hogestown indicating that average water flows on the Conodoguinet have remained steady since the Orr's Bridge rebuild project; but recent comparison photos show water levels upstream of Orr’s Bridge lower relative to two years ago, with the lack of the rock dam being the controlling variable, Blanchfield said.
But Commissioner Vince DiFilippo pointed out that some of the comparison photos were made when the water flow for those particular days was different; other than residents’ reckoning, there’s no way to be sure that average water levels are consistently lower and that this is specifically due to the dam’s removal, county officials said.
“I can’t see where ... the removal of [the dam] was the sole reason for the lower water level,” DiFilippo said.
“I cannot render an informed judgment at this point,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “I have a hard time determining that anything is really different.”
Stoner cautioned against the county acting as a mediator to determine if the water levels were in fact different because of the dam’s removal, or if public opinion believed this was a good or bad thing.
“For us to play the mediator here ... is not within our authority,” Stoner said.
The DEP and corps can be re-engaged with regard to permitting, but it’s not a sure outcome. There’s a strong chance the DEP would simply determine that leaving the rock dam out is best for the health of the stream, Stoner said, and such a determination would come after significant time and money was invested into hydrological studies.
If discussions with the DEP lead down that path, Stoner said, “you don’t do anything in the middle of a waterway that is quick and cheap.”