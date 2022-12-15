Report: Pa. hospitals saw mortality rates increase for studied conditions in 2021

In the last five years, eight of the 13 conditions studied by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council showed "statistically significant increases" in hospital mortality rates, despite COVID-19 diagnoses being excluded from the 2021 data, the latest available in the report.

PHC4, an independent state agency, on Thursday released its latest report, the 2021 Hospital Performance Report, which studies mortality and readmission rates, as well as hospital charges for 13 common medical conditions.

According to the report, which analyzed hospital cases from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, in-hospital mortality rates increased between fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021 in eight conditions: sepsis, heart attack management, respiratory failure, acute kidney failure, lung blood clot, diabetes management, abnormal heartbeat and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

The report said only one condition — chest pain — was not reported due to low statewide mortality. But the other four conditions studied — heart failure, intestinal obstruction, stroke and kidney and urinary tract infections — did not see any significant change in mortality expectations.

Though statewide numbers show a rise in mortality at acute care hospitals, Midstate facilities mostly reported expected mortality rates.

The only exceptions were UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals, which encompasses UPMC West Shore in Hampden Township and UPMC Harrisburg. Together, their data in the report showed that it had mortality rates "significantly higher than expected" in three conditions: sepsis, respiratory failure and acute kidney failure. WellSpan's Chambersburg Hospital also saw a higher mortality rate in sepsis.

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center saw lower than expected mortality rates in two conditions studied: respiratory failure and sepsis.

Readmission rates

Though mortality rates were up at some hospitals, the latest report also showed that 30-day readmission rates saw significant decreases in the 2021 fiscal year compared to 2016.

“This report shows significant statewide increases in mortality rates for eight of the 12 conditions for which mortality ratings are reported. However, there are improvements in 30-day readmission rates, where seven of the 13 conditions show significant decreases in statewide readmission rates,” said Barry Buckingham, PHC4’s executive director.

The report shows that heart attack management, diabetes management, abnormal heartbeat, heart failure, acute kidney failure, intestinal obstruction and stroke all had statistically significant decreases in the last five years. The only condition to have a significant increase in readmission rates was COPD.

Locally, it was Hershey Medical Center that had higher than expected readmission rates, reporting increases in acute kidney failure and respiratory failure cases.

Lower than expected readmission rates was reported at UPMC Carlisle for sepsis, UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals for acute kidney failure, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for lung blood clots and Hershey Medical Center for intestinal obstruction.

Like the mortality statistics, COVID-19 cases were also excluded from readmission data.

Hospital costs

The 2021 report also studied the average hospital charge for each of the conditions. This data, along with the mortality data, shows a drastic change for UPMC Carlisle's performance.

Before UPMC purchased Carlisle Regional Medical Center, the South Middleton Township hospital often had much higher hospital charges than other hospitals in the region, and the hospital also struggled with mortality rates, even in the first few years of UPMC's ownership.

The latest data, however, shows UPMC Carlisle with no higher mortality or readmission rates, and it, along with UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals, offered lower averages of hospital care than the hospitals owned by Penn State Health. Chambersburg Hospital often had the lowest average costs, but UPMC's charges were often $10,000 or more lower than care at Holy Spirit or Hershey.

To look at the latest report and previous reports, including those on COVID and the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania, visit PHC4's website at phc4.org.