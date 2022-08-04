Report: Pa. counties with higher vaccination rates saw fewer hospitalizations at end of 2021

Late fall and winter 2021 saw the second highest batch of COVID-19 hospitalizations, second only to winter 2020, but the latest report on hospitalizations in Pennsylvania shows counties in the southcentral region with the highest vaccination rates often had the lowest hospitalization rates during this time period.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council — or PHC4 — on Thursday released a report on COVID-19 hospitalizations that covers the pandemic from its start in March 2020 to December 2021. The report updated the agency’s numbers with the second half of 2021, and it focused on the period between October and December 2021 when hospitalizations started rising again.

The new report shows that of the counties in the southcentral region in the state, Dauphin County and Cumberland County had by far the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate at 28 and 29 per 100,000 residents, respectively.

These two counties also have significantly higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than other counties in this region. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control data in December 2021 when these hospitalizations occurred, 64.5% of Cumberland County residents were fully vaccinated, while 58.5% of Dauphin County residents were fully vaccinated.

Most of the other counties in the region follow the same path, with some outliers. York County had the third highest vaccination rate at 55% and the fourth lowest hospitalization rate in the region. Adams County had the fourth highest vaccination rate and was in the middle ground at sixth in the hospitalization rate in the 12-county region.

The three counties in the region with the lowest vaccination rates — Fulton, Bedford and Juniata counties — saw the highest hospitalizations during this time period, with rates of 63.4, 61.9 and 59.3 per 100,000 residents, respectively, according to the report.

An outlier in this data was Perry County. Though Perry County had the fourth lowest rate of vaccinations at 45.4%, it also had the third lowest rate of hospitalizations (38.5) during the studied time period.

Hospitalizations

According to PHC4’s report, the second peak in hospitalizations started in August 2021 with 4,527 hospitalizations, coming off the second lowest month in the pandemic: July 2021 had 1,170 hospitalizations, compared to March 2020, which had 735 hospitalizations.

The number of hospitalizations in the state grew from there, with 8,941 in September, 10,963 in October, 11,111 in November and 17,739 in December. PHC4 did not yet have data for January 2022.

This third wave was still smaller than the second wave in fall 2020, which peaked with 24,506 hospitalizations in the state in December. The first wave occurred in April 2020, when 8,391 were hospitalized.

That first wave in April and May 2020, however, still saw the highest rate of ventilator use (16.3%) and highest mortality rate (19.2%).

Despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for all populations in 2021, PHC4’s report detailed that the mortality rate increased in winter 2021. While the rate of mortality was at 13.8% at its highest during the second wave, the third wave saw mortality rates of 14.9% in October 2021, 14.8% in November and 14.3% in December.

“Results from today’s release continue to provide important information about COVID-19,” said Barry Buckingham, PHC4’s executive director. “PHC4’s hospitalization data will help detail the effects on hospital admissions and mortality as we look at future quarters of data.”

The agency also studied demographics of hospitalized patients and found that between October and December 2021, men were more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and patients were more likely to be white. The rate of mortality and hospitalization per 100,000 residents also increased with age, though those aged 55 to 64 stayed the longest in hospitals at an average of 8.9 days and were most likely to require a ventilator (15.1% of patients in this age bracket required ventilation during this time period).

For more information or to view PHC4’s report and data, check out the agency’s website at phc4.org.